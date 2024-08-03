BOSTON (WHDH) - A car barreled through a yard and crashed into a house in Dorchester Friday night.

Witnesses said the driver hit a curb on Harvard Street before losing control at around 8 p.m. The front of the car was badly damaged.

Firefighters and police arrived on scene Friday night.

Boston police said the driver was not seriously hurt and no one in the home was injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

