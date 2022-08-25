NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A house in North Reading suffered some damage to its front after a vehicle smashed into it.

A car had to be removed from the front yard of a home on Bigham Road Thursday afternoon.

Sky7 found the vehicle apparently took out a chunk of the wall, as well as some nearby bushes.

7NEWS has not yet learned about the condition of the driver or what led up to the crash.

