BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called after a car slammed into a house in Brockton on Sunday.

Police and fire crews responded to Lafoye Street, where a large hole could be seen in the side of a house after a car was towed from the scene.

There’s no word on if the driver was injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

