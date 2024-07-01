BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Brockton Monday after a car crashed into a home on Moraine Street.

The crash happened Monday morning.

Later speaking with reporters, the driver of the car that crashed said another driver sideswiped her, causing her to lose control and veer into the house at 24 Moraine Street.

Brockton fire officials said the crash damaged the house’s porch. Once on scene, firefighters shored up the porch and removed the house from the building to prevent further collapse, officials said.

This crash happened close to the scene of another crash on Sunday that remained under investigation Monday morning.

In that incident, a driver swerved into a fence, smashed into a tree and landed in a brook before fleeing the scene.

