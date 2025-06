MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a home in Milton on Saturday after a car crashed into a house in Milton.

A white SUV could be seen being towed away after crashing into a home on Randolph Avenue.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

