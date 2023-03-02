WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on scene boarding up Thursday night after a car slammed into a house in Wilmington.

The crash happened on Woburn Street in town.

Tire tracks could be seen tracing through the front yard of a neighboring property leading into the front of the home.

Neighbors told 7NEWS at least one person was home at the time. That person is now staying elsewhere.

At least two people were in the car at the time of the crash.

The car had been towed away from the scene as of around 11:15 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

