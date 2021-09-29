GLENBURN, Maine (AP) — A Maine man was killed when his car left the road, hit a utility pole and crashed into a house where a woman was sleeping, police said.

Peter H. Oliver, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene late Monday in Glenburn, police said.

The elderly occupant of the home was asleep in bed in the room where the crash occurred. The impact sent her bed across the room, police said.

She was unharmed, but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

Police said they don’t know what caused Oliver’s vehicle to cross the road, hit a ditch and strike the utility pole before careening back across the other side of the road and hitting the house.

(Copyright (c) 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)