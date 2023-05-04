BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were on scene Thursday afternoon after a car crashed into a house on Homes Avenue. 

SKY7-HD overhead captured video of the crash site, showing damage to the car and a porch area at the home. 

Airbags appeared to have deployed in the car. 

The area was shut down as of around 4:30 p.m. 

Boston police also told 7NEWS someone was shot at the same address. Police said they are looking into whether the incidents are related.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

