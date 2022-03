BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Jamaica Plain Monday, hitting a gas line.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Carolina Avenue found the car had hit a gas line, and four homes were evacuated.

No one was hurt and the gas line was repaired.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)