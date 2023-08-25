GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Gloucester after a car slammed into an ice cream shop on Washington Street Friday.

The crash happened at Carl’s Cones at the corner of Washington Street and Grove Street and was caught on camera by nearby surveillance video.

The driver was taken to a hospital. The shop, officials said, was closed at the time of the crash because of rainy weather, meaning no one was inside.

“That’s good because they’re usually open all the time,” said neighbor Patrick Hunt.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed the car involved in this crash first come around a corner before drifting off the road and smashing into the building.

Neighbors said they heard a loud bang at the moment of impact and soon saw the car in the front of the shop.

“Obviously, it’s pretty insane when the ice cream place right next to you has a car through it,” Hunt said.

Gloucester’s Acting Building Commissioner Donald Belanger was on scene with board-up crews around 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Belanger said the crash took out a structural corner of the building, requiring work to shore up the structure. Officials said both the ice cream shop and an upstairs apartment were off limits Friday afternoon as a result of the crash and the damage it caused.

While an investigation into the crash is ongoing, officials said the driver of the car may have suffered a medical emergency.

