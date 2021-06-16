SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water rescue got underway late Wednesday night after a car crashed into Lake Quinsigamond.

Several boats and divers could be seen searching the shores of the Shrewsbury lake around 10:30 p.m. This all took place in the area of North Quinsigamond Avenue at Main Street where cars are known to speed.

It is unclear if that was a factor in the crash or if anyone was injured.

A water rescue is underway on Main St. in Shrewsbury. We're hearing a car may have been submerged but still waiting to confirm. Stay tuned for more #7News pic.twitter.com/cKt4oi3Ftp — Justin Bourke (@JBourkeOn7) June 17, 2021

No further details have been made available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)