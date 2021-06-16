SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A large water rescue got underway late Wednesday night after a car crashed into Lake Quinsigamond.
Several boats and divers could be seen searching the shores of the Shrewsbury lake around 10:30 p.m. This all took place in the area of North Quinsigamond Avenue at Main Street where cars are known to speed.
It is unclear if that was a factor in the crash or if anyone was injured.
No further details have been made available.
