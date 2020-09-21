Car crashes into Lowell garage

LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crashed into a home and garage in Lowell Monday.

The car struck and heavily damaged a garage on Stephen Street, but no one was injured, police said. Officials said the driver claimed his brakes failed right before the crash.

“I heard the windows blow open and the glass just shattered,” said resident Dave Capra. “I had no idea what it was till I walked out the door.”

