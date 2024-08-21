MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday after a car crashed into the side of a house in Malden.

The crash happened near 8:30 a.m. on Kimball Street.

Video from the scene soon showed the aftermath of the crash, with damage seen on the front of the car and the side of the house.

No further information was immediately available about why the driver lost control or whether there were any injuries.

