Car crashes into memorial for fallen officer Sean Collier at MIT

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a memorial for fallen police officer Sean Collier at Massachusetts Institute of Technology Thursday morning.

A 52-year-old driver hit the memorial and also took down a tree just after 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Vassar streets, according to Cambridge police. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The car left a large mark on one of the granite blocks that make up the memorial, which pays tribute to Collier who was killed in the line of duty in 2013.

Collier was shot multiple times in a late-night confrontation with the Tsarnaev brothers while patrolling the MIT campus days after the Boston Marathon bombing.

The cause of the crash is under investigation; however, police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor.

