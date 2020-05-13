PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the Plymouth Harbor following a police chase early Wednesday morning, a towing company said.

Souza’s Towing said they received a call about the car in the water and that they are waiting to pull it out until low tide, which is around 10 a.m.

7NEWS has reached out to the Plymouth Police Department and are awaiting a response.

No additional information has been released.

