Car crashes into pole, splits in two after police chase in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase ended in a violent crash in Foxborough early Wednesday morning after a car slammed into a utility pole, state police said.

The driver who was leading police on the chase lost control of their vehicle on Cedar Street before 3 a.m. and struck a pole.

Two tow trucks responded to the scene to remove the mangled car, which had been split in two.

Paramedics transported one person to Boston Medical Center, where they are expected to be OK.

