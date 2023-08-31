MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Milford Thursday after a car crashed into the porch of a local home.

The crash happened on Main Street where the car appeared to have swerved off the road before slamming into the porch.

Video from the scene showed the car with front end damage. In addition to the porch, a fence was also damaged in the crash.

No further information was immediately available.

