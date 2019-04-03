Car crashes into refrigeration unit at McDonald’s restaurant in Wakefield

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist crashed into the side of a McDonald’s in Wakefield and left a gaping hole in the walk-in refrigeration unit near the rear of the restaurant on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to the eatery at 527 Main St. found a vehicle completely inside the building and workers assisting a 67-year-old woman who was behind the wheel of the wrecked car, according to the Wakefield police and fire departments.

The woman was not seriously injured. She was taken to Winchester Hospital for evaluation.

No other injuries were reported.

Many frozen foods, including fries, hamburgers, and bread were ruined in the crash.

The dining and food production areas of the restaurant will remain open as crews work to patch up the smashed wall.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

