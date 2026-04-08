LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a Panera restaurant in Leominster Tuesday night, damaging the building, 7NEWS cameras captured.

Crews responded to the restaurant at The Mall at Whitney Field at approximately 7 p.m. and found a wall damaged with several windows smashed. Firefighters were also at the scene for some time.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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