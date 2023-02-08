REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into an apartment building in Revere early Wednesday morning, forcing four tenants to evacuate, according to fire officials.

The crash took place around 12:40 a.m. on North Shore Road when a vehicle became airborne and going into the side of the building.

Two people were inside the vehicle and one had to be extricated, officials said. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Firefighters said the building’s gas, water, and heat lines were all compromised and four tenants from two units were evacuated.

“Pipes were broken, heat lines, water lines, so were were able to isolate just those two units by shutting the water off to them,” said Deputy Fire Chief Glen Rich. “They have no heat, no hot water, and with the building compromised in one unit and the unit above that, we just thought it best if they find somewhere else to stay.”

Crews were on scene Wednesday morning just before 5 a.m. to board up a gaping hole in the building.

Officials say this isn’t the first time a car has crashed into a building in that neighborhood.

The crash remains under investigation.

