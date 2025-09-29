COVENTRY, R.I. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the fence of a child care center in Coventry, Rhode Island Tuesday afternoon, sending five children to the hospital, according to officials.

Witnesses said about 15 children were outside using the playground at the Child Care Plus Learning Center when the car came speeding through. Five children were playing near the fence at the time. A daycare employee who was outside at the time of the crash told 7NEWS the car’s impact pushed those children down.

The Central Coventry fire chief said those five children, all 7 or 8-years-old, were taken to the hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries. The fire chief said all of the children’s parents have been contacted.

Witnesses said the driver was a young woman who had two young children in her car. Police said they are all okay.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



