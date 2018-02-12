Car crashes into Rite Aid in Gardner

GARDNER, MA (WHDH) - A car crashed into a Rite Aid in Gardner Monday afternoon.

Fire officials say crews responded to 230 Main Street for a report of a car into a building.

Police, fire and emergency officials are at the scene.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured. The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more details become available.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending