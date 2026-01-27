A car crashed into the Sudbury River in Ashland Monday, according to the Ashland Fire Department.

Ashland Fire and police said the driver crashed on Myrtle Street while it was snowing and ended up in the river.

Crews were able to hoist the car out of the water.

The driver was treated on scene.

Ashland fire officials said the road is back open to traffic, but drivers should use caution as crews may still be in the area.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

