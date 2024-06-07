ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed through a fence and into a house in Rockland, striking an oil tank and causing a leak Thursday evening, officials confirmed.

A man sitting on his front porch on Crescent Street saw the incident unfold. He said a woman who lives on the street was about to park her car when she drove into her neighbor’s house.

“Like a big crash, the lady inside thought the house was falling down,” witness David Woolf said.

“[The driver] was pulling down the street and she was pulling in her driveway to park,” he continued. “She shot over the fence and right into the house.”

Rockland firefighters said that the house sustained significant damage.

“There’s a significant hole in the side of the house,” Rockland Fire Deputy Chief Tom Heaney said. “She went into the side of the building — went partially through the building, struck a 275-gallon oil tank and we have approximately 175 gallons that has leaked onto a dirt floor.”

The driver was uninjured, according to Woolf.

“I ran over to see if she was alright,” he said. “She was scared, she was nervous as hell, but she’s alright.”

Those inside the home at the time were also uninjured, but crews stayed on scene for hours to begin the cleanup process.

“Could’ve been a lot worse,” Heaney said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

