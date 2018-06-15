Car crashes into Roxbury building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on the scene Friday after a car crashed into a two-story residential building.

The crash happened at approximately 12:04PM. Crews responded to 121 Hampden St. in Roxbury after a report of a car that crashed into a building.

There were no residents in the building at the time.

No injuries have been reported, according to a tweet by Boston Fire Department.

Boston Inspection Services is on scene to determine the condition of the building.

Boston Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.

Response to 121 Hampden St. Roxbury at approx 12:09 PM for a report of car into a building. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/r05kMEZVx5 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2018

BFD & @BOSTON_EMS on scene. Residents were not home at time of collision. @ISDBoston on scene to determine integrity of the building. This is a 2 story attached residential building. @bostonpolice investigating. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/417gCbsTeK — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) June 15, 2018

