Car crashes into Roxbury building

BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were on the scene Friday after a car crashed into a two-story residential building.
The crash happened at approximately 12:04PM. Crews responded to 121 Hampden St. in Roxbury after a report of a car that crashed into a building.
There were no residents in the building at the time.
No injuries have been reported, according to a tweet by Boston Fire Department.
Boston Inspection Services is on scene to determine the condition of the building.
Boston Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.
