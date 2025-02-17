BOSTON (WHDH) - A car crashed into a salon across from City Hall Plaza in Boston Monday morning, police said.

At around 8:48 a.m., emergency crews responded to the motor vehicle crash near Cambridge and Sudbury streets, according to the Boston Police Department.

Damage was seen on the car and glass windows of Sola Salon Studios at 3 Center Plaza.

Boston EMS took the driver away in an ambulance.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

