A fish market in Scituate will likely be closed for several days after a car accident Sunday.

Just before 3 p.m. a car crashed into the front of Mullaney’s Fish Market on Allen Place in Scituate Harbor.

According to Scituate Police, the car was pulling into the market’s parking lot when the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes. The car was launched over the steps and into the building’s door.

The driver, a 65-year-old woman from Norwell, was cited.

Mullaney’s said the Scituate location will be closed for “a few days”, but that their Cohasset location on Route 3A is open.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)