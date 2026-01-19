SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver was arrested Monday after they crashed into the Shrewsbury police station, ending up completely inside the building.

Shrewsbury police said the car drove into the entryway of the department around 2 p.m.

The driver was the only person inside the car at the time and was taken to the hospital. No one else was hurt.

The police station is closed at this time. Anyone who needs to file a police report can do so by calling 508-845-1212.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

