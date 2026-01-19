SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the Shrewsbury police station Monday afternoon around 2 p.m.

The driver of the car was the person taken to the hospital and the police station is closed at this time.

Anyone who needs to file a police report can do so by calling 508-845-1212.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

