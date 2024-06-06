WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A coffee shop employee was taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a Starbucks on Route 1 in Walpole Wednesday evening, police said.

A car traveling south on the highway hit a utility pole as the driver approached the intersection with Route 27, according to the Walpole Police Department.

The driver lost control as the car continued through the intersection, leaving the road and smashing through a Starbucks at a high rate of speed, police said.

A Starbucks staff member, who was inside the store at the time, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police. The driver was uninjured, police said.

Utility crews were on scene as of 10 p.m. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, Walpole police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)