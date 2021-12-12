WARNER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Boston man was issued a citation for speeding after crashing into a New Hampshire state police cruiser on Interstate 89 northbound in Warner on Saturday.

Daniel Chen, 34, of Boston, was cited for traveling too fast for the existing roadway conditions, according to New Hampshire state police.

A state trooper had been responding to a crash scene on I-89 in Warner shortly before 8 a.m. when a Toyota Camry, driven by Chen, lost control of his vehicle on the icy roadway and struck the cruiser parked in the right breakdown lane.

No one was injured in the crash, though both vehicles were damaged, police said.

An investigation determined Chen had been traveling at a high speed while freezing rain was falling, covering the road in ice. As a result, he lost control of his vehicle and struck the cruiser.

New Hampshire state police responded to a total of 53 accidents on Saturday morning as freezing rain fell across the state and sheets of ice covered the roadways.

Anyone who witnessed the crash on I-89 is asked to contact Sgt. Daniel Livingstone at 603-223-8545.

