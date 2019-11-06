Driver fleeing traffic stop arrested after crashing into Lynn storefront

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver fleeing a traffic stop crashed into the front of a store in Lynn Wednesday night.

Officers pulled a woman over on Joyce Street around 7 p.m. for several vehicle and traffic infractions, according to a release issued by the department

The driver, whose name has not been released, attempted to flee the scene by backing into the police cruiser behind her and taking off.

Officers pursued the vehicle for a short distance before it collided with another car at the intersection of Essex and Chatham streets.

The force of the collision sent the car crashing into the Merengue Market.

The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle then attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Both suspects were apprehended. A firearm and ammunition were also recovered, police said.

The 37-year-old driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects suffered only minor injuries, according to police.

Both suspects will face several charges and are expected to be arraigned in Lynn District Court tomorrow.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)