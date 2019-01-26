Car crashes into Swansea funeral home during service

SWANSEA, MA (WHDH) - Two elderly women were transported to the hospital after crashing a car into a funeral home in Swansea on Saturday morning.

The car allegedly reversed into the front of the Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest during a funeral service, according to Fire Chief Eric Hajder.

The car struck a gas fireplace and ended up in the lobby of the building. The gas was immediately shut off.

Hajder said the funeral service was in the adjacent room and no one was hurt.

The two elderly women were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

