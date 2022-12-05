MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A car crashed into TD Bank on South Willow Street in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday morning.

The bank was open at the time of the crash, but no one was in the lobby.

The bushes in front of the bank were torn apart, along with a section of the front of the building.

Crews were seen inside cleaning up the mess.

Police said no one was hurt.

