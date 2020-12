TILTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a gas station in Tilton, New Hampshire Monday.

Officers responding to reports of a crash found the car almost completely inside the store, but no one was hurt.

The driver allegedly told police she thought the car was in park and hit the gas by accident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)