NORTH READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a UPS store in North Reading Friday morning, officials said.

At around 11 a.m., emergency crews responded to 25 Main St. after a 62-year-old woman drove into the building, according to a statement from the North Reading Police and Fire departments.

No injuries were reported, but a building inspector determined the building’s facade sustained significant damage, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

