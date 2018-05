UPTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities responded to Milford Street in Upton Friday after a car crashed into a commercial building.

The crash happened just after 2 p.m. at the Riverside Community Care building.

Minor injuries were reported, police said.

Additional details were not immediately available.

