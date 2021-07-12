NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 1,000 customers were left without power in Newburyport early Monday morning after a car crashed into a utility pole.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 113 in front of the Sunoco gas station around 12:30 a.m. found a car had slammed into a pole, causing the pole to snap in half.

The road was shut down as crews worked to restore power to about 1,200 affected customers.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

