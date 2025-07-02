WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a Westboro home Tuesday after a car crashed into it on Milk Street.

Officials say at 11:43 a.m. police responded to 123 Milk Street for reports of a car into a house. When they arrived, they say a 2015 Volvo XC60 went off the road and slammed into the house.

“It was a loud boom, and I immediately knew what happened as soon as I heard it,” said Cyrus Pirsa, who lives in the home. “I was in this room, my dog was in the living room, so nobody got hurt, everybody’s fine. But yeah, not a great situation to be in. That’s for sure.”

Police say a preliminary investigation found the driver suffered a medical emergency, causing her to lose control. Several crews responded to the scene and the driver was take to a local hospital.

“A primary concern is the safety of the occupant of the car, but secondary to that, we did a pretty good evaluation of the structure around the vehicle and around the patient,” said Westboro Fire Chief Patrick Purcell. “Make sure it’s a safe environment for us to operate in, and remove the victim from the crash.”

The home suffered visible damage and the crash is still under investigation.

“Our tree is completely destroyed and our garage, obviously, needs some work as well,” said Pirsa.

At the end of the day, Pirsa says he’s happy no one was injured.

“Luckily nobody got hurt, I think that’s the most important thing,” said Pirsa.

