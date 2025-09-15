WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into the woods near a home in Worcester early Monday morning.

The incident occurred on Steele Street at around 2:30 a.m.

The car was seen tilted on its side with the airbags deployed.

Police were also seen gathering evidence as they determined what caused the crash.

