Car crashes into Woonsocket, RI AutoZone

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH)-A car slammed into an AutoZone in Woonsocket Rhode Island on Friday.
Emergency crews responding to a reported crash at the Diamond Hill Road business around 11 a.m. found a vehicle partially inside the building, according to a post on the police department’s Twitter page.
The 80-year-old operator told police their foot slipped off the brake and onto the accelerator.
There were no reported injuries.
