WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a Worcester home Tuesday night, according to police.

At around 9 p.m., Worcester police responded to 73 Paine St. for a report of a vehicle that struck a house, police said.

A dark-colored SUV could be seen wedged into the front of the house, with splintered wood and debris all around.

Two cars were towed away from the scene just before 11 p.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured Tuesday night.

