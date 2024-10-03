YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a post office in Yarmouth Port Wednesday, punching a large hole in the building and drawing an emergency response.

Yarmouth police in a post on Facebook said the crash happened shortly after 1 p.m.

Police said the car accelerated through a parking space and slammed into the building. By the time the car stopped, it was wedged almost entirely inside the post office, according to a photo from Yarmouth police.

Police said the car’s elderly driver was not injured. The crash remained under investigation as of Wednesday evening.

