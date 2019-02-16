Car crashes into YMCA in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car slammed into a YMCA in Hyde Park early Saturday morning.

The car crashed through the building’s front doors about 1 a.m., leaving behind shattered glass.

The car’s front-end was damaged, but the driver is expected to be OK.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

