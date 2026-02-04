BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded after a car crashed on Boston Common around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the car crashed into the common near Frog Pond at the intersection of Beacon and Walnut Streets.

No pedestrians were injured in the crash and it is believed the driver suffered a medical emergency.

Police have not revealed the driver’s condition at this time. The incident is currently under investigation.

