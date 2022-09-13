GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that went over an embankment on Route 133 in Georgetown early this morning has left two people with serious injuries.

At 1:37 a.m. patrols responded to a single car crash into the woodline on Route 133 west near the I-95 overpass in Georgetown. Police said there were four people in the vehicle. Two victims with serious injuries were transported by a medical helicopter to local hospitals. The wreckage was pulled onto a tow truck. Police said crash reconstruction and crime scene also responded to the scene.

The scene on Route 133 is now clear.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)