SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed through a backyard in Somerville Friday, drawing emergency crews to the scene in a residential area on Highland Avenue.

The driver of the car said she lost control and went sliding down an embankment.

The driver said no one was hurt.

Video showed police and fire crews on scene Friday afternoon after the crash.

