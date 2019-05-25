Car crashes through fence, into picnic bench at Somerville park

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car plowed through a fence and into a picnic bench at a Somerville park Saturday afternoon.

Somerville fire crews said the driver, whose name was not released, appeared to have a medical condition and was transported to the hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

Park goers were not injured in the crash.

The car was towed away from the park and the fence was quickly repaired.

