NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - An SUV slammed through the front door of a U.S. Post Office in Norwell Friday afternoon.

Police arrived on scene to find the driver of the vehicle ok after freeing herself from the wreckage. No customers or employees were harmed.

The Post Office, which is on Dover Street, closed for the rest of the day, as structural engineers assessed the soundness of the building and the damage left by the crash.

“Sad to see it,” customer Andrew Marrese said. “I wish they had left the side door open so I could get my mail.”

Police are still investigating the incident but said that it appeared to be an accident.

