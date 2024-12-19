BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed through the front of a laundromat in Brockton Thursday afternoon, according to the Brockton Fire Department.

The Toyota Corolla was wedged halfway inside of the Crescent Laundromat at 391 Crescent St., according to a photo the department posted to X.

Broken glass was seen scattered on the ground as firefighters worked to remove the vehicle from the building.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)